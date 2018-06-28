Defence minister: National Service scheme to be reviewed

The NS programme introduced in 2003 has experienced repeated controversy. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — Putrajaya will evaluate the National Service (NS) programme on its cost effectiveness and efficacy in achieving its stated goals, Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu said today.

In a press conference with several media outlets, he said the programme developed during Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s previous time as prime minister could still be of value if it is retained with the correct level of funding and suitable modules.

He said he also talked with the prime minister about the NS as it was the latter’s brainchild.

“We are still in the process of studying this matter. We will look into this matter and let the public know when it’s ready,” he said.

The minister added that it was his opinion that the scheme should be continued, albeit with lower costs and greater effectiveness.

The minister also known as Mat Sabu said his ministry will seek to incorporate Dr Mahathir’s “Look East Policy” into the NS, with an eye on how Japan forms its model citizens.

In 2015, the prime minister then, Datuk Seri Najib Razak, announced the suspension of the NS in a bid to save RM400 million in federal spending, after he was forced to revise the budget in response to plunging oil prices.

The programme introduced in 2003 has experienced repeated controversy.

Malay Mail reported in September 2013 that there had then been 23 reported deaths at National Service camps nationwide, mainly from drowning or health problems.

Rapes and fights were also reported at the camps.

After its suspension, the government launched an updated version of the NS in which participation was optional instead of mandatory for selected candidates.

The revamped programme consists of two phases. The first focuses on life skills and promoting unity, and lasts for eight weeks.

The second optional phase provides trainees with technical skills and on-the-job training with allowances.