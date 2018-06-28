MGB units wins Ijok construction job from KESB

According to a Bursa Malaysia filing, MITC Engineering has secured a letter of intent for infrastructure work at two proposed development phases in Ijok. — File pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — ML Global Bhd subsidiary, MITC Engineering Sdn Bhd, secured a letter of intent from Kemudi Ehsan Sdn Bhd for infrastructure works at two proposed development phases in Ijok

According to a Bursa Malaysia filing, the first is for Phase 3A of the proposed development, which will include, among others, 362 two-storey link houses and associated facilities valued at RM70.6 million.

The second job was for Phase 3B of the same development, in which the firm was contracted to build 494 two-storey link houses and accompanying infrastructure at a value of RM104.6 million.

“The project is expected to increase and enhance the existing order book of the company and its group of companies,” MGB said in the filing.

Both phases are located at Lot 4294, Bandar Alam Perdana in Ijok, Kuala Selangor.

The first of the two phases will commence in August while the next will start in October.

MGB added that the terms and value of both phases are subject to the finalisation of contract documents, terms and conditions and final contract pricing.