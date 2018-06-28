Hisbah lodges MACC report on former finance minister’s power abuse case

An NGO has lodged a report to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in connection with the alleged corruption and abuse of power involving a former finance minister. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, June 28 — A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Hisbah Centre for Reform, has lodged a report to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in connection with the alleged corruption and abuse of power involving a former finance minister.

The report was lodged by Hisbah secretary, Abdul Ghani Haroon, who also handed over more than 600 sheets of documents to the MACC, believed to contain detailed information on the case.

“These documents comprise various financial reports when the former finance minister was helming several institutions and companies,” he told reporters at the MACC headquarters here today.

Abdul Ghani declined to disclose the identity of the former finance minister concerned except stating that the individual was appointed under the administration of former prime ministers, Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi and Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

According to him, the individual had also controlled one of the largest government-linked companies (GLC) in the country with a surplus of over RM1 million.

Abdul Ghani, who also declined to divulge the form of power abuse by the former finance minister, said a report relating to the case was also made by Hisbah chairman Datuk Mohamad Ezam Mohd Nor to MACC during the Abdullah administration.

“Hisbah once again made a report because it wants to make sure the new government’s administration undertakes changes and does not make the same mistake as had happened in the previous administrations,” he added. — Bernama