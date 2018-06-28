GLC CEO under three-day remand for graft probe into housing projects

A ‘Datuk’ from a prominent a government-linked company was remanded by the Malaysia Anti Corruption Commission today, June 28, 2018. ― Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, June 28 ― The chief executive officer of a government-linked company (GLC) has been remanded by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for investigation into alleged misappropriation of funds from awarded contracts for housing projects in Putrajaya.

Magistrate Shah Wira Abdul Halim granted the MACC a three-day remand order which expires June 30 against the 59-year-old suspect with a “Datuk” title when he was brought to the Magistrates’ Court here at 9.20am today.

An MACC source said investigators will be calling in witnesses, including those that have had dealings with the suspect in the misappropriation if necessary.

“We will do so based on the findings throughout our probe as it goes as the remand application today is the first step in the investigations,” the source told Malay Mail on condition of anonymity.

The suspect was detained at the GLC's office in Putrajaya at around noon yesterday.

The GLC is involved in more than 20 signature development projects in Putrajaya and plays a pivotal role in the overall development of Putrajaya.

The suspect was believed to have engaged in abuse of power to manipulate the process of construction projects currently underway.

The suspect, clad in the MACC orange lockup attire and handcuffed, was represented during the remand application.

He was taken back to the MACC detention centre at 1.15pm.