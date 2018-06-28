MCMC chairman, COO resigning, says minister

Communications and multimedia minister Gobind Singh Deo today confirmed the resignations of the chairman and COO of MCMC. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, June 28 — Tan Sri Halim Shafie has tendered his resignation as chairman of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), Gobind Singh Deo confirmed today.

The communications and multimedia minister added that three others are also calling it quits, including Datuk Mazlan Ismail as chief operating officer (COO).

“Yes, it is true that they have resigned. Among them are the chairman and COO of MCMC,” Gobind told reporters here.

He said both tendered their resignations last Monday and it will take effect July 1.

“There are two others but we will announce that later,” Gobind said, adding that he will issue a statement later to explain the reasons.