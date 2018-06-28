Bursa recovers most losses of morning session

Global trade tensions and market uncertainty weigh on Malaysian equities in morning trade. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session marginally lower, weighed down by selected blue chip stocks, amid growing global trade tensions, dealers said.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.71 of-a-point easier at 1,665.37 from yesterday's close of 1,666.08.

The index opened 6.91 points lower at 1,659.17.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 392 to 227, while 357 counters were unchanged, 946 untraded and 93 others suspended.

Volume stood at 753.13 million units valued at RM554.03 million.

Dealers said uncertainty and confusion around trade tensions between the United States, China and the European Union were slowly leading the market down.

“However, the benchmark index managed to stop a further slide towards midday, compared to its opening,” said a dealer.

For heavyweights on Bursa, Maybank gained 16 sen to RM8.84, but Public Bank fell 10 sen to RM23.00, Tenaga was 16 sen lower at RM13.66 and Petronas Chemicals eased five sen to RM8.40.

CIMB gained five sen to RM5.45, while IHH was flat at RM6.00.

Among actives, SKH and APFT were flat each at seven sen and one sen respectively, while Sapura Energy rose half-a-sen to 64 sen.

The FBM Emas Index shed 6.98 points to 11,781.68 and the FBM70 was 9.25 points easier at 14,399.00.

The FBMT100 Index slid 5.54 points to 11,575.87 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index dipped 36.26 points to 11,884.27.

However, the FBM Ace Index was up 13.66 points to 5,091.20.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index bagged 82.60 points to 16,506.41, the Plantation Index appreciated 2.01 points to 7,495.42 and the Industrial Index gained 4.79 points to 3,1108.14. — Bernama