Envoy says Jakarta anticipating Dr M’s visit, eyes regional boost

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will be making his first bilateral visit to Indonesia starting today. — Reuters pic

JAKARTA, June 28 — The Indonesian leadership is looking forward to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s first bilateral visit to Indonesia starting today as it seeks to re-energise the Asean agenda.

Malaysia’s Deputy Chief of Mission here, Zamshari Shaharan, said Indonesia sees Dr Mahathir as a senior figure in Asean and his visit will enable the two countries to discuss such bilateral issues.

“Indonesia and Malaysia are the bedrock of Asean and they see Dr Mahathir as a senior figure who can help re-energise the Asean agenda.

“President Joko Widodo will himself be at the airport to welcome Dr Mahathir, which is a rare honour for the head of state to do so.

“This is a strong indication of how much importance the Indonesians place on this visit,” said Zamshari to Malaysian newsmen covering Dr Mahathir’s visit here.

Tonight, Dr Mahathir will attend a dinner with over 300 Malaysians living in Jakarta where he is expected to take questions from the floor.

Tomorrow, he will call on President Widodo at the latter’s official residence at Istana Bogor.

Dr Mahathir, like other visiting leaders, will be given the honour of planting a tree to mark his visit.

Zamshari said Dr Mahathir and Widodo will jointly plant an Angsana (rosewood) tree on the palace grounds.

Dr Mahathir is also expected to meet Indonesian businessmen from the Indonesian-Malaysian Business Council.

This will be Dr Mahathir’s first bilateral visit to a Southeast Asian country after assuming the role of prime minister for the second time on May 10, 2018.

He will be accompanied by his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, and officials from both the Prime Minister’s Office and Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Indonesia is Malaysia’s seventh largest trading partner globally and third largest in Asean, after Singapore and Thailand.

In 2017, total bilateral trade between the two nations reached US$16.89 billion (RM72.63 billion), an increase of 22 per cent from 2016.