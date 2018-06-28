Former Miti sec-gen joins committee to scrutinise HRDF

Human Resource Minister M. Kulasegaran speaks during a press conference at the HRDF building in Kuala Lumpur June 28,2018. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — Former International Trade and Industries Ministry secretary-general Tan Sri Rebecca Fatima Sta Maria has been appointed to an oversight committee that will review governance at the Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF), M. Kulasegaran said today.

Rebecca is among five people named to the board weeks after allegations that RM300 million was misappropriated from the HRDF.

The others on the committee, which will be given a free hand to review HRDF's direction and past activities, include lawyer Fahri Azzat and veteran journalist R Nadeswaran.

“Just like the Pakatan Harapan manifesto, we hope to get this done within 100 days,” the minister said.

