CCM to seek clarification from KPMG on 1MDB accounts

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 ― The Companies Commission of Malaysia (CCM) will seek further clarification from KPMG Malaysia with regards to the credibility of its audited 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) financial accounts from 2010 to 2012.

In a statement, CCM said it would also ensure that immediate and appropriate action is taken to ensure compliance with the Companies Act 2016.

“This includes directing the relevant parties to take corrective steps with regards to the financial information that has been reported to the companies registrar.

“The CCM wishes to stress that compliance with the transparency aspect in the preparation of audited financial accounts and the Companies Act 2016 are important aspects in good corporate governance among the corporate communities,” it said.

The CCM was responding to media reports on KPMG’s statement which said that the audited financial accounts for 1MDB from 2010 to 2012 was inaccurate.

It was previously reported that KPMG was the audit firm in charge of the 1MDB accounts from 2010 to 2012, while Deloitte was in charge for the 2013 and 2014 financial accounts. ― Bernama