Indonesian shares slump to one-year low, Philippines resumes fall

SINGAPORE, June 28 — Most South-east Asian stock markets fell today, with the Philippines giving up the previous session's solid gains and Indonesia plunging to a more than one-year low, as simmering US-China trade tensions kept investors off risky bets.

Asian stocks slumped to nine-month lows today after Wall Street retreated overnight on renewed uncertainty regarding the US stance on Chinese investments in American technology companies.

“Given the mixed market currents, Asian bourses may remain rangebound today, as nervous investors keep an eye on the yuan, and the rising crude oil price,” OCBC said on a note.

Philippine shares resumed their fall, after a 2.4 per cent jump in the previous session on selective bargain-buying, which boosted industrials and real estate stocks.

Heavyweight SM Investments shed more than 1 per cent, while property developer SM Prime Holdings Inc fell 2.2 per cent. The index was set for its 10th session of losses in 13.

Philippine stocks, which have so far this year nearly erased all the gains made in 2017, are the worst performers in the region.

The peso's depreciation and a bloated current account deficit have contributed to the Philippine index's year-to-date losses ballooning to double digits in percentage terms.

Indonesian stocks plunged to their lowest since May 2017 and were on track for their third straight losing session.

Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper lost nearly 4 per cent, while cigarette maker Gudang Garam shed 1.6 per cent.

The Indonesian rupiah fell about 0.7 per cent to its lowest since October 2015.

Meanwhile, Singapore stocks rose about 0.1 per cent. — Reuters