Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a news conference in Riga October 23, 2014. ― Reuters pic

ISTANBUL, June 28 — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his alliance partner, the leader of the nationalist MHP party, have agreed not to extend emergency rule when the current three-month period expires in July, the pro-government Sabah newspaper said today.

The state of emergency has been in place since after an attempted coup in July 2016 and Erdogan said earlier this month that it would be lifted if he was elected in a June 24 presidential election, as he was. — Reuters