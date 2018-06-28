Introducing 'm-cycle mode' Google Maps in Malaysia

Google Maps director Suren Ruhela speaks during a press conference at Google Malaysia’s office in Kuala Lumpur June 28, 2018. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — Google Malaysia launched a new “motorcycle mode” for the company’s Google Maps service today, which opens up precise travel time estimation and route guidance to motorcyclists here.

Google Maps Director for Next Billion Users Suren Ruhela said it took the tech giant a year to develop the feature.

He also added that Malaysia was the third country to receive the updated navigation service, after India and Indonesia.

“We want to provide the most local and relevant experience to meet people's needs and to help riders get to where they want to go reliably and confidently,” said

“Since lane splitting is allowed on Malaysian roads, motorcycles are able to move at different speeds, usually faster than four wheelers in heavy traffic,” he said.

Suren explained that navigation guidance for motorcycles differed from other vehicles as there were some road sections on which the two-wheelers are not allowed.

Previously, he said riders were not able to get precise estimates of their travel time, as these were based on cars and larger vehicles.

“But no longer, as the new Google Maps motorcycle mode feature helps by delivering more accurate travel times and landmark-based navigation,” he said.

To date, Google Maps already has a number of features to help Malaysians reach their destinations quickly and correctly, including transit guidance for public transport users.

However, the new “motorcycle mode” is the first to cater to the millions of motorcycles registered in Malaysia.