Australian envoy visits MACC, offers expertise on institutional reforms

Australian envoy Andrew Goledzinowski paid a visit to MACC chief commissioner Datuk Shukri Abdull at the agency’s headquarters in Putrajaya yesterday. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — Australian High Commissioner Andrew Goledzinowski paid a courtesy visit to the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) to share his country’s experience and expertise in institutional reforms.

The MACC disclosed this in a statement and said bilateral cooperation and engagements were also among topics discussed during Goledzinowski’s official visit to chief commissioner Datuk Shukri Abdull at the agency’s headquarters in Putrajaya yesterday.

“Australia and Malaysia have a long history of operational cooperation, and MACC welcomed Australia’s offer to share its experiences and practices of reforming public offices and institutions following misconduct,” the MACC said.

According to the commission, Shukri also informed Goledzinowski that they have not discovered any Australian connections in the investigation into 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

The MACC added that Goledzinowski extended an offer for his country’s cooperation in the event that local investigators unearth any Australian leads to be pursued.

Goledzinowski was accompanied by Deputy High Commissioner Michael Growder and several other senior Australian officials.

The delegation also met with other senior MACC officials including Deputy Chief Commissioners Datuk Seri Azam Baki and Datuk Shamshun Baharin Mohd Jamil.