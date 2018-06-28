Sarawak says state law on oil still valid

Petronas had filed a lawsuit against the Sarawak government claiming rights for national oil resources particularly in upstream activities in the country. — Reuters pic

KOTA KINABALU, June 28 ― Sarawak’s The Oil Mining Ordinance (OMO) 1958 is still a valid law overseeing the state’s oil resources and was not repealed, even after the introduction of Petroleum Development Act (PDA) 1974, said Sarawak Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring assistant minister Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.

The Borneo Post Online reported that she said national oil company Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) is bound by the OMO, because the provisions under the OMO 1958 are not inconsistent with the PDA 1974, and only the Sarawak government can repeal the OMO because it was passed by its State Legislative Assembly.

“The OMO is a valid law and will remain valid unless repealed by our State Legislative Assembly,” she had reportedly said in her Facebook post on Tuesday.

Petronas had filed a lawsuit against the Sarawak government claiming rights for national oil resources particularly in upstream activities in the country but the application was declined due to a technicality.

The rights over the resource remains in question as the case has yet to be heard in a court of law.

Sharifah Hasidah insisted that the Sarawak government can enforce the OMO on Petronas, and that the Sarawak government can gain revenues from licences, leases or permits imposed on all players including Petronas.

“Section 3 of OMO makes it an offence for any person who is found to be exploring, prospecting or mining petroleum or natural gas upon any land in Sarawak without any lawful authority to do so under any provisions of the OMO.

“Section 4 of OMO sets out types of licences or lease that a person may apply,” she said, adding that therefore Petronas is bound by the OMO and has to comply with the provisions in carrying out any oil and gas (O&G) exploration, prospecting and mining activities both on- and offshore Sarawak.

“Also by virtue of our Sarawak Land Code, State Land is defined to include the bed of any river, stream, lake or watercourse and also the foreshore and beds of the sea within the boundaries of Sarawak,” Sharifah Hasidah added.

This means that any person occupying Sarawak land for upstream activities is ‘required to have the authority under the Land Code’ or by a licence issued under OMO.

She said that Sarawak will enforce its laws to the full extent.

Petronas has yet to state whether it would file a new suit, specifying a type of declaration in that particular language but Sharifah said that : “If I were Petronas, I would not do that.”