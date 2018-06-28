RTM reports mostly neutral but pro-BN than others, says study

Utar's assistant professor Tham Jen Sern speaks during a post-GE14 analysis at IIUM in Kuala Lumpur June 28, 2018. ― Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 ― Seven out of 10 news reports carried on three radio channels under national broadcaster Radio Television Malaysia (RTM) prior to the 14th general election were neutral, according to a study by Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (Utar).

But the same study also found that two in 10 RTM reports were still pro-Barisan Nasional (BN), which was the leading slant of the reports ahead of anti-PKR ones.

“Ai FM recorded more pro-BN news than any others,” said Utar's assistant professor Tham Jen Sern in a post-GE14 analysis by the International Islamic University Malaysia Electoral Studies Unit at the latter university's campus here.

Ai FM is a Chinese language station under RTM.

The study had covered 947 news reports in three RTM channels, Ai FM, Traxx FM, and Nasional FM, between 1pm of April 28 and 7pm of May 9, the Polling Day.

