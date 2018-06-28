Bursa Malaysia remains in the red at mid-morning

Bursa Malaysia remained in the red at mid-morning today. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — Bursa Malaysia remained in the red at mid-morning today on selling pressure, amid uncertainties lingering around US policy on investments from China, dealers said.

At 11.01am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.82 points weaker at 1,664.26 from yesterday’s close of 1,666.08.

The index opened 6.91 points lower at 1,659.17.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 351 to 169, while 313 counters were unchanged, 1,089 untraded and 93 others suspended.

Volume stood at 555.64 million units valued at RM319.54 million.

Maybank IB Research anticipated markets to remain lacklustre today, but oil and gas stocks could attract some traction on higher oil prices.

“Technically, we expect the FBM KLCI to trade between 1,650 and 1,700 today. Downside supports are at 1,650 and 1,630,” it said in a research note.

For heavyweights on Bursa, Maybank gained 16 sen to RM8.84, but Public Bank fell 12 sen to RM22.98, Tenaga was 12 sen lower at RM13.70 and Petronas Chemicals eased five sen to RM8.40.

CIMB gained four sen to RM5.44, while IHH was flat at RM6.00.

Among actives, SKH added half-a-sen to 7.5 sen, APFT was flat at one sen, while Talam Transform fell half-a-sen to 3.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index shed 16.39 points to 11,772.27 and the FBM70 was 28.75 points easier at 14,379.50.

The FBMT100 Index slid 15.27 points to 11,566.14 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index dipped 38.89 points to 11,881.64.

However, the FBM Ace Index was up 13.04 points to 5,091.14.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index bagged 34.78 points to 16,458.59, but the Plantation Index dropped 12.83 points to 7,480.58 and the Industrial Index lost 3.01 points to 3,100.34. — Bernama