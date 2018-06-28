Columnist: BM defenders should criticise all departures from national language

A columnist has questioned why critics of Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng’s use of Mandarin in a statement did not also denounce the use of English by other ministers. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — Purported guardians of Bahasa Malaysia should criticise all failures to use the national language when required and not just when Mandarin was employed by a minister, a Sinar Harian columnist said today.

Datuk Abd Jalil Ali, who is also the executive editorial adviser of Karangkraf that publishes Sinar Harian, questioned why critics of Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng’s use of Mandarin in a statement did not also denounce the use of English by other ministers.

“To me, if we truly want to uphold Bahasa Melayu as the government language, we should reject the use of other languages, including English.

“Don't shout and claim to be upholders and defenders of Bahasa Melayu just because there are those who use Mandarin,” he wrote in his column today.

He also noted that while Lim issued his statements in three languages — BM, English and Mandarin — critics appeared to take issue only with the last.

“Could it be that, if minister used only English, he may not have been criticised, because the defenders of Bahasa Melayu appear to already recognise English!” he added.

Earlier in his opinion piece, he pointed out that agencies dealing with science and the economy as well as government-linked companies tend to use or prioritise English, while English was also used in government-organised seminars and forums.

He claimed that GLCs’ advertisements are often in English with the reason that it is the lingua franca for the economy.

He also suggested that ministers and senior government officials feel more at ease speaking English when dealing with certain quarters including the media.

“We always see Malay ministers themselves feeling more proud to speak in English when they appear onscreen on TV, including when they are in programmes that should fully use Bahasa Melayu,” he said, noting that some may speak in a mixture of Bahasa Melayu and English if not just purely in English.

“So what is so extraordinary if there are ministers who use Mandarin? Will it also be a wrong after this if there are ministers who use Tamil language, Iban language, Punjabi language or Jawa language?” he asked.

He stressed that he was not against English, Mandarin, Tamil or the languages of any other ethnic groups in Malaysia, adding that he felt it was always better to master more languages.

However, he also advocated the use of Bahasa Malaysia for official government matters, with English and other global languages to be used during international dealings.

Purported defenders of BM should also be consistent in their actions and not be “seasonal” in upholding the national language, he said.

“Don't only criticise Guan Eng only for making official government statements using Mandarin. Criticise also the ministers that use English.

“Criticise also CEOs and senior officers of GLCs and agencies that use English as they like, to the extent that they frequently neglect the country's official language,” he said, claiming that the latter group regularly dismiss BM and consider it unfit for business dealings.

“The fact is Bahasa Melayu was used as the language of economy and business during Melaka's glory days hundreds of years ago,” he said.