IGP: No problem if Najib wants to see seized RM 1.1b valuables

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — Police have “no problem” if Datuk Seri Najib Razak insists on having a look at the RM1.1 billion worth of cash, jewellery and other luxury items seized from the six properties linked to him during investigations into the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) corruption scandal.

“If he requests to see the seized items, no problem. We kept the items at Bank Negara,” Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun told reporters here today.

The country's top policeman had been asked if he would approve a request from the former prime minister to look at the impounded goods.

Yesterday, Najib had played the ignorant husband card in claiming that he was unaware of the size of his wife's collection of jewellery and other valuables in response to a police press conference announcing their appraised value earlier in the day.

The Pekan MP continued to dispute the valuation by police on the gems and other goods seized from the six residences in the Klang Valley, saying the amount was subjective and unrealistic.

Yesterday Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Commissioner Datuk Seri Amar Singh Ali revealed the appraised cost of 12,000 pieces of jewellery alone to be RM440 million, with their market price estimated at between RM660 million and RM880 miillion

The market value includes workmanship cost, initial labour charges, design fees and more.

The police also seized 567 handbags worth RM51.3 million, 423 watches worth RM78 million and 234 pairs of sunglasses valued at RM374,000.

The count of cash contained in 35 bags seized from three units at Pavilion Residences was RM116.7 million in 26 different currencies, including another half a million ringgit in cash was also recovered from Najib’s home in Taman Duta.

