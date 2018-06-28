Ringgit opens lower against US dollar

There's a continued absence of buying support for the ringgit. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — The ringgit remained lower against the US dollar today on lack of buying demand for the local note, a dealer said.

At 9am, the ringgit was quoted at 4.0360/ 0400 versus the greenback from 4.0280/0310 recorded at yesterday’s close.

The dealer said the US dollar is strengthening against the Chinese renminbi, hence investors are shifting their interest to the greenback.

“There is no escaping a stronger US dollar now. The surging greenback and prospects of an escalating trade war, indicates the path of least resistance appears higher, with the next key focus for the ringgit to be at 4.05 per US dollar,” he added.

Meanwhile, the ringgit traded mostly higher against other major currencies, except the yen, in falling to 3.6674/6721 from 3.6655/6685.

Against the Singapore dollar, it rose to 2.9516/9556 from 2.9550/9577 and and vis-a-vis the British pound, improved to 5.2924/2981 from 5.3230/3286.

The ringgit appreciated against the euro to 4.6672/6727 from 4.6886/6925. — Bernama