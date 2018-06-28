Fresh trailer unleashed for 'The Predator' revival (VIDEO)

The poster for the new 'The Predator'. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 28 — Fox has unleashed a new trailer for its upcoming instalment of The Predator franchise, revealing new spoilers in the film’s storyline.

The reboot — which follows three previous films in 1987, 1990 and 2010; in addition to two crossovers (Alien vs. Predator and AvP: Requiem in 2004 and 2007 respectively) — will see the blood-thirsty alien hunter return in an evolved form, “stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before”, and ready to kill anything that stands in its way... including its own kind.

Directed by Iron Man 3's Shane Black, The Predator promises more alien versus alien violence in the vein of Predators (2010) in addition to the usual human hit list, and stars Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Jacob Tremblay, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, Alfie Allen, Thomas Jane, Augusto Aguilera, Jake Busey, and Yvonne Strahovski.

The film is slated for a September 14 release date in theatres. — AFP-Relaxnews