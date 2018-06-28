Leonardo DiCaprio teases first look at upcoming Tarantino flick

First look of 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' with Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio on Instagram. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, June 28 — Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio has given fans a sneak peek into his upcoming project Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, releasing the first photo from the set — alongside co-star Brad Pitt.

The image, revealed via Instagram, shows DiCaprio and Pitt in ‘60s attire posing against a set of stone pillars and looking straight into the lens, accompanied by the caption: “First look #OnceUponATimeInHollywood”.

The film, directed and produced by Quentin Tarantino (with David Heyman and Shannon McIntosh), is set in Los Angeles in 1969 and boasts a star-studded cast in addition to DiCaprio and Pitt, including Australian actress Margot Robbie, as well as Timothy Olyphant, Luke Perry, Damian Lewis, Dakota Fanning, Al Pacino, Emile Hirsch, Clifton Collins Jr, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, Keith Jefferson, Nicholas Hammond and Scoot McNairy.

DiCaprio and Pitt will play Rick Dalton and Cliff Booth — a former star of a Western TV series and his longtime stunt double (respectively) — who are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don’t recognise anymore (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is scheduled for release on August 9, 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews