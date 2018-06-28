British tourist killed in brawl on Croatia party island

Surveillance cameras recorded the fight between two British gangs and police have identified those involved. — Reuters pic

ZAGREB, June 28 — A British tourist was stabbed to death outside a nightclub on a popular Croatian party island at dawn yesterday in what the local media said was a brawl between British gangs.

Two other Britons were hurt in the fight on a beach on the Adriatic resort island of Pag, one of them suffering life threatening injuries.

Police said they were questioning several people over the incident, which occurred on Zrce beach at around 05:35am.

Surveillance cameras recorded the “fight between two British gangs” and police have identified those involved, the Jutarnji List paper reported online.

Police did not give further details about the brawl or the British tourists, although the state-run HINA news agency reported that the dead man was 26 years old.

“Unofficially, it was a fight between a group of young Brits,” it said.

Another 26-year-old Briton suffered several stab wounds.

“He is stable now but his life is still in danger,” said Edi Karuc, deputy head of a hospital in the coastal town of Zadar, quoted by HINA.

A third British tourist sustained minor injuries.

The northern island of Pag, particularly the town of Novalja and Zrce beach, is well known as a summer party destination for young tourists, many of them British.

Tourism is a major industry for Croatia where visitors flock to its stunning Adriatic coast, with more than 1,000 islands and islets.

Last year the country of 4.2 million people welcomed more than 17 million tourists. Among them were more than 750,000 British visitors. — AFP