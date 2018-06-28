Trump blasts Harley — and gets his facts wrong — again

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Matthew S. Levatich, CEO of Harley Davidson, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, at the White House in Washington, February 2, 2017. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, June 28 — Harley-Davidson Inc is enduring a third day of attacks on Twitter by Donald Trump, with the president again misconstruing the iconic US motorcycle maker’s business.

Trump wrote yesterday that Harley “should stay 100 per cent in America,” in another missive aimed at a company that announced plans this week to shift production out of the US to avoid retaliatory tariffs.

Taxes that the European Union has slapped on its bikes in reaction to Trump’s steel and aluminum levies will cost the company as much as US$100 million (RM402 million) a year.

The problem with Trump’s tweet is that, while Harley makes a majority of its motorcycles at several locations in the US, it’s had several overseas manufacturing sites for years. The company opened an assembly plant in Brazil in 1998, another in India in 2010, and is building one in Thailand that it expects to start production later this year.

“I’ve done so much for you, and then this,” Trump wrote. “Other companies are coming back where they belong! We won’t forget, and neither will your customers or your now very HAPPY competitors!”

Michael Pflughoeft, a spokesman for Milwaukee-based Harley, declined to comment on Trump’s latest tweet. The company doesn’t have specific information on where production for the EU will take place, he said.

On Tuesday, Trump tweeted about two earlier decisions Harley made to open the new plant in Thailand and close one in Missouri. He incorrectly said Harley was moving production to Asia from the US, when in fact the expansion in Thailand was unrelated to the closing in Missouri.

Trump also threatened on Tuesday to tax any motorcycles the company ships into the US. That was an empty threat — all motorcycles Harley sells in the US come from American factories, and the company won’t import into the market.

“Harley-Davidson motorcycles sold in the US will continue to be made in the US,” Pflughoeft said. “These international facilities exist to support more competitive pricing by eliminating much of the tax and tariff burden imposed on fully assembled Harley-Davidson motorcycles imported into key international markets.” — Bloomberg