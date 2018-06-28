Aston Martin unveils DBS Superleggera (VIDEO)

The Aston Martin DBS Superleggera has a 725-horsepower V12 engine. — Picture courtesy of Aston Martin

LONDON, June 28 — Aston Martin has unveiled its new GT, the DBS Superleggera, replacing the Vanquish S in the carmaker’s current line-up.

The DBS Superleggera is built on the same architecture as the DB11 but has clear and visible design differences, notably at the headlights, taillights and grille. This new car uses the same V12 engine as the DB11, boosted here to 725HP and matched with an eight-speed automatic transmission, promising prime performance with a top speed on the track of up to 340km/h and 0-100 km/h acceleration in just 3.4 seconds.

Deliveries are scheduled to begin in Q3 2018 at a price of around €280,000 (RM1.31 million). It remains to be seen whether James Bond will take the wheel of this new Aston Martin Super-GT in his latest movie adventure, set to start filming this year. — AFP-Relaxnews