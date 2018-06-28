Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein champion more sustainable fashion industry

Model Kaia Gerber walks the runway for Calvin Klein 205W39NYC during New York Fashion Week at the American Stock Exchange Building, New York February 13, 2018. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, June 28 — Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein and Speedo are ramping up their efforts to support a more sustainable fashion industry.

The brands' parent company, PVH, is signing up to three different initiatives in a bid to reduce the waste generated by its fashion brands and the industry in general.

The group has joined the Global Fashion Agenda (GFA), a non-profit initiative that aims to boost sustainability levels within the fashion business.

PVH has signed its “2020 Circular Fashion System Commitment” and pledged to addresses issues such as designing for circularity, increasing the volume of used garments collected, increasing the volume of used garments resold, and increasing garments made from recycled post-consumer textile fibres.

The group has also teamed up with Fashion For Good (FFG), an organisation that supports startups in becoming more sustainable. PVH's role in the new partnership will involve helping to set the FFG's innovation agenda and define focus areas, as well as participating in the selection of new innovators and offering expertise and mentorship to startup brands.

Finally, the group has become a core partner and member of the Advisory Board of The Ellen MacArthur Foundation, which works with businesses, government and academia to accelerate and promote a transition into a circular economy.

PVH will collaborate with the foundation to address issues such as preventable pollution and waste in the industry, and create solutions to meet changing global demands.

“These three organisations are all focused on innovation, collaboration and system change, which is the foundation of our corporate responsibility strategy at PVH,” said Melanie Steiner, Chief Risk Officer, PVH Corp, in a statement.

“We are excited to work with other leading companies, innovators and stakeholders to support the move to a truly sustainable industry.”

PVH is not alone in its quest to make the fashion industry more environmentally friendly. Earlier this month, Guess launched a circular fashion recycling program, while Hugo Boss unveiled a sustainable shoe design made using pineapple leaves.

Gap Inc recently pledged to save 10 billion litres of water by the end of 2020, and April saw H&M unveil a “Conscious Exclusive” collection including pieces made from recycled materials such as candlesticks and fishing nets. — AFP-Relaxnews