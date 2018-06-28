Here are 2018’s ‘coolest’ small towns in the US

Beacon is famous for its Glazed Over Donuts. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, June 28 ― Beacon, New York, which sits on the shores of the Hudson River and is described as a haven for artists, artisans, chefs, has been named America's coolest small town of 2018.

For their latest list of America's best small towns, travel experts at Budget Travel magazine considered towns with populations of less than 20,000 that offer an authentic sense of community, editors said.

“Combining cultural diversity, cutting-edge cuisine, natural beauty, and vibrant community spirit, these towns offer visitors a truly authentic small-town experience,” said editor-in-chief Robert Firpo-Cappiello in a statement.

“Beacon, in New York's Hudson River Valley, exemplifies those core values, with an incredible array of artists and artisans, chefs, a world-class museum, Dia: Beacon, and a revitalized downtown.”

Just an hour and a half's drive north of New York City, Beacon is described a “vibrant, forward-thinking little city” ideal for a weekend escape or staycation.

Food lovers will appreciate the town's culinary scene, from its local brewery Hudson Valley Brewery, to handmade donuts at Glazed Over Donuts, authentic taco and barbecue joints, and farm cuisine at Roundhouse restaurant.

For art lovers, the town is also home to local artists, colourful murals on Main Street, a dynamic museum and art gallery. Active travellers will want to fit in a hike on Mount Beacon, which offers sweeping views of the bucolic Hudson River Valley.

Looking for long weekend and staycation ideas in the US? Here are America's coolest small towns of 2018:

1. Beacon, NY: A haven for artists, artisans, chefs, and environmentalists

2. Sonoma, CA: A wine lover's paradise

3. Gatlinburg, TN: Gateway to Great Smoky Mountains National Park

4. Durango, CO: For Southwest adventurers

5. Ephraim, WI: The classic American lakeshore vacation

6. Jackson Hole, WY: Outdoorsy fun in the Grand Tetons

7. Eureka Springs, AR: A rich history and soothing natural beauty

8. Sedona, AZ: For travellers seeking relaxation and enlightenment

9. Ocean Springs, MS: The Gulf Coast's foodie magnet

10. Point Pleasant, NJ: An awesome beach and boardwalk with a family-friendly vibe ― AFP-Relaxnews