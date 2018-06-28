The world is on the move: International tourist arrivals for 2018 exceed UN expectations so far

International tourist arrivals exceeded UN expectations for the first four months of 2018. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, June 28 ― A rise in international travel to countries in Asia-Pacific and Europe helped drive up global tourist arrival numbers by 6 per cent in the first four months of 2018, exceeding the UNWTO's expectations.

According to the latest stats from the UN's World Tourism Organization, between January and April of this year, international arrivals increased by 8 per cent in the Asia Pacific region.

At the sub-regional level, international tourist arrivals spiked 10 per cent for countries in Southeast Asia and 9 per cent across South Asia.

Not far behind, Europe also saw a 7 per cent spike in international tourist arrivals during the same period, thanks to strong performances from destinations in the south and Mediterranean, and Western Europe.

South America showed the strongest results in the Americas, with 8 per cent growth in international tourist visitors, while the Caribbean ― which is still recovering from the aftermath of devastating hurricanes last year ― experienced a decrease of 9 per cent during this period.

The first four months of the year represent 28 per cent of the yearly total arrivals and includes the winter sports season in the Northern Hemisphere, the summer season for the Southern Hemisphere, Chinese New Year and Easter among others. ― AFP-Relaxnews