Time to back civil society

JUNE 28 — As of this week, Tabung Harapan has racked up RM126 million.

In terms of the national debt as outlined by the new Pakatan Harapan government, it is 0.0126 per cent of RM1 trillion owing.

That’s a sobering thought. A hundred million plus seems a lot of money until standing side by side with a trillion.

But no, it is not a drop in the ocean; the people’s generosity is a grand gesture of patriotism even if naysayers point out that regular voters already pay taxes.

The intention to save your country from crippling debt if left unpaid is noble, in any translation.

However, the government of the day is ultimately responsible to lead the charge to deal with the issue, as mandated by the voters. Which may include new taxes and no subsidies.

So, if citizens want to assist in the rebuilding of the country, what can they do?

Help civil society, perhaps.

For a long time, citizens, or plain citizens like them, have been working to ensure better governance, as members of civil society organisations (CSOs) or if more in parlance here, non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

It is high time to give them a hand to do what they have been doing all this while, to make Malaysia better.

What is civil society?

You may know them as Suaram, Centre to Combat Corruption and Cronyism (C4), Bar Council Human Rights Committee or other often-maligned names.

But they are true Malaysians.

For they are responsible citizens who have resisted the pull of both government and corporations to serve as both the conscience of the people and advocates of change.

The way they have been battered in the last 30 years, one wonders what drives them on. A sense of civic duty, maybe?

It may have passed notice but there are those who have been beacons to fight hillside projects, toxic development, gender abusive actions, legal persecutions and environmental degradations, all which have shaped the opinions of Malaysians on what is right and wrong.

And over time, shaped their vote.

These, and more, and they are not politicians.

While being in politics in Malaysia when opposed to the government of the day, was a nightmare till last May 9th, it was not only the politicians who took us across the finishing line.

The party leaders have been receiving the plaudits, but where is the parade for civil society?

The critics

There are many critical of civil society in Malaysia, primarily over their grants from international organisations.

International interference, they'd say.

Really?

If an organisation wanted to protect the rights of every Malaysian from human rights abuses in this country before the last election, who can they turn to for support for their unselfish work?

Not the Malaysian government; they would prefer civil society to perish, if possible.

Not the overwhelming majority of private sector because association with civil society is synonymous with support for the opposition parties, which renders them as enemies of the state. And it is documented on how enemies of the state are treated by its chief tormentor, the very government they want to work hand in hand with for progress.

I have been dying to ask the question, since for decades it could not be asked in the open, for the fury of the state's sledgehammer, how was civil society expected to operate when government was in an all out attack on its citizens daring to challenge it?

A year ago, when invited to the Perak state house by an assemblyman (who is now state exco), the police accosted us inside the building and ushered us out after my organisation distributed leaflets on what the state government had pledged in the 2013 election.

To be sent away because we wanted to share printed material, that was the Umno reality, that was the Umno truth. It most veritably is still the Umno truth.

I love it when Umno fanboys say, well there are NGOs which Umno is OK with and funds, how about them? Well, how about them?

One of their leaders is running from the Selangor coastline to Indonesia, as and when and not willing to hand himself over to the police who are looking for him. How's life, Jamal Yunos?

Umno NGOs are a euphemism for Umno hatchet-men, hardhats ready to taunt and abuse any person foolish enough to challenge their political masters.

They are not interested in democracy or in civil society work, they are interested in power and to hand over cash to the struggling people in exchange for votes. Disempower people from being able to demand, see them weaken, and then offer them pittance for votes, that's the Umno model for permanent power.

Moving forward

This government is not the panacea for all our woes. The answer democracy provides and demands of us is unrelenting vigilance.

Society has taken several millennia to get to this point, to have a chance for an equitable system of wealth and rights, and it is absurd to take it as a given, because the foes of democracy like the unwieldy depths of reclaimed jungle are ready to snare back the gains of the virtuous.

Civil society is not singular, and operates in different segments. Health NGOs are advising the government on where to spend the money, and to rally against efforts to reduce care. Human Rights NGOs are squarely fixed to not back down from any rules, laws or policies for the people, and stay true to their roots. Environmental NGOs are fighting rear-guard till the world realises post-profit that just thumbing their noses at Mother Earth is not a sustainable way of leaving a future to their progenies.

It is something else this struggle, and it is amazing how all the credit is passed to the politicians and little regard given to the battalions of civil society organisations.

It is time to square the bill, and perhaps the politicians get their offices and new roles, but how about passing the loose change to civil society? Because this is a group which keeps going regardless of the outcome.

It’s wonderful to support Tabung Harapan, but how about giving some hope and respect to those who’ve stuck their neck out for change without regard for gain?

Now, that’s a thought.

