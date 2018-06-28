Ying Ying makes right start after first round of Malaysia Open

National women’s singles badminton player, Lee Ying Ying playing against Taiwan’s Chiang Ying Li at the Malaysia Open in Bukit Jalil June 27, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — National women’s singles badminton player, Lee Ying Ying made the right start when advancing to the second round of the Malaysia Open Celcom Axiata after defeating Chiang Ying Li from Taiwan at the Axiata Arena, Kuala Lumpur Sports City, Bukit Jalil, here yesterday.

Ying Ying started well in the first set leaving her opponent 21-14 but had to contend with a narrow defeat 19-21 in the second set and bounced back in the deciding set for a 21-7 win in the first round.

She told reporters that her performance was improving as coach Tey Seu Bock made changes to the game’s rhythm especially in terms of attack.

“This is the first time I’ve got past the first round when compared to before, I was stranded in the qualifying round. Many changes were made by the coach while training, performance improved but there’s still space for further improvement.

“My game pattern before this was more on the defensive. For most of the world’s best players, their playing style is offensive, so I’m working to be more competitive in the future,” she said.

Waiting for Ying Ying in the second round was Rio 2016 Olympic silver medalist Pusarla V. Sindhu from India who defeated Aya Ohori from Japan 26-24, 21-15.

“This is the second time I’ve played against famous players like Sindhu, before I had played against Carolina Marin from Spain. Both of them are very good in attack techniques,” she said.

Also advancing to the second round were national women’s doubles, Lim Chiew Sin-Tan Sueh Jeou who easily beat Lee Ariel-Lee Sydney from the United States 21-5, 21-5 while Vivian Hoo-Soong Fie Cho were forced to work hard to beat Naoko Fukuman- Kurumi Yonao of Japan, 16-21, 21-18, 21-15.

Also in the second round were national professional doubles Tan Boon Heong who partnered Yoo Yeong-seong of South Korea who beat the men’s doubles, Kittinupong Kedren-Dechapol Puavaranukroh from Thailand, 18-21, 21-12, 21-14.

But women’s singles Soniia Cheah was forced to accede to world number one Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan with 10-21, 9-21 defeats followed by professional player Liew Daren losing to Jonathan Christie of Indonesia 18-21, 17-21.

In addition, Tee Jing Yi-Goh Yea Ching and Lim Jee Lyn-Yap Zhen were eliminated after losing to their respective opponents in the women’s doubles.

Jing Yi-Yea Ching lost to South Korea’s Kim Hye-rin-Kong Hee-yong 19-21, 18-21 while Jee Lyn-Yap Zhen lost to Mayu Matsumoto-Wakana Nagahara of Japan with 12-21, 16-21. — Bernama