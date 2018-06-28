Terengganu FC beat Negeri Sembilan 3-2

Terengganu FC captain Tchetche Hermann Brice Kipre protests after his goal was disallowed in their match against Negeri Sembilan at Stadium Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah in Kuala Terengganu, June 27, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — The Terengganu FC team recorded a slim 3-2 victory against Negeri Sembilan in a Super League match at the Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium in Kuala Terengganu last night.

The victory however did not change the Turtle squad”s fifth position in the league standing which have so far collected 27 points after 17 matches.

In the match, import player from the Ivory Coast Kipré Brice Hermann Tchétché emerged the hero after scoring a hat-trick in the 31st minute, 56th minute and 66th minute while the two visitors’ goals were scored by Nicolas Leandro Velez in the 43rd minute and 45th minute.

Kuala Lumpur leapfrogged Melaka to eighth place despite a 1-1 draw against PKNP FC at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium, Cheras.

Skipper Indra Putra Mahayuddin put the hosts ahead in the 22nd minute before PKNP FC levelled the score via an own goal by Mohd Saifulnizam Miswan in the 79th minute.

Meanwhile, Premier League leader Felda United retained their top spot despite a 2-2 draw against Johor Darul Ta’zim II (JDT II) at the Tun Abdul Razak Stadium in Jengka, Pahang.

JDT II took a comfortable 2-0 lead through a penalty kick taken by Nicolas Alberto Fernandes in the 44th minute and Darren Lok’s goal in the 58th minute, before Felda United bounced back to draw level via Thiago Augusto Fernandes in the 85th minute towards the end of the match.

Terengganu FC II (TFC II) moved to the 10th place after defeating UiTM FC 3-2 at the UiTM Stadium in Shah Alam.

The visitors’ three goals were scored via penalty kicks taken by Akanni Sunday Wasiu in the 54th minute and 65th minute and Bruno Suzuki’s goal in the 70th minute.

UiTM FC’s two goals were contributed by South Africa’s Okoroke Timothy in the 24th minute and through a penalty kick in the 73rd minute. — Bernama