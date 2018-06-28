Umno leadership not doing enough to stop members leaving, says supreme council candidate

Tengku Putra Haron Aminurrashid said in the weeks following Umno and BN’s first defeat in the election after 60 years, the party’s leadership failed to instil confidence among the disheartened members. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — Umno supreme council candidate Datuk Tengku Putra Haron Aminurrashid Tengku Hamid Jumat believes that the party’s current leadership is not doing enough to stop its members from quitting.

This comes after two Umno MPs quit the party in the span of three days.

“Where is the leadership? Everyone is busy campaigning for the upcoming polls and we are not pulling ourselves together.

“They must give us conviction that this is not a defeat but a temporary setback Come out and tell the members to be patient,” he said during an Umno supreme council dialogue hosted by Astro Awani yesterday.

Yesterday, Bukit Gantang MP Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal declared that he was quitting Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) effective July 1.

Syed Abu Hussin’s announcement came three days after his fellow Bagan Serai MP Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali quit the party on Tuesday.

Tengku Putra Haron Aminurrashid said in the weeks following Umno and BN’s first defeat in the election after 60 years, the party’s leadership failed to instil confidence among the disheartened members.

“I was waiting for an official proclamation from the highest leadership to restore faith in the grassroots members but there was nothing.

“What arrived was a single note asking us to practise self-reflection,” he said.

He said the leadership had somewhat pushed the blame to the division leaders who were merely following instructions of the top leadership.

“They are saying it as if we have done wrong and led the party to defeat... I think those who should practise self-reflection are those sitting at the top instead,” he said.