Ku Li: RM1.1b worth of seizures linked to Najib won’t affect Umno

IPOH, June 28 —The seizure of items worth RM 1.1 billion from properties linked to Datuk Seri Najib Razak will not affect the public’s view of Umno, said party presidential candidate Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah.

Tengku Razaleigh, fondly known as Ku Li, said this was because the seizure of items from Najib’s residences were not linked to the party.

“I don’t think it affects our standing as a party, if this (referring to the allegations against Najib) is true,” Tengku Razaleigh told reporters after meeting Umno members here last night.

“It is not the policy of the party or the encouragement of the party, so I don’t think it affects us.”

On June 27, police revealed that the retail value of the items seized from properties linked to the embattled former prime minister stood at around RM 1.1 billion.

The items included cash, jewellery, watches and handbags.

However, in an interview with online portal Malaysiakini, Najib described the police’s valuation of the items as “subjective and unrealistic”.

Najib was also quoted as saying that he was unaware of the large collection of jewellery and other luxury items.

He reportedly added that he had accumulated a lot of the items over “decades” as gifts from foreign leaders and personal friends.

On another matter, Tengku Razaleigh said Umno might consider opening talks with the two Perak MPs who left the party in the last week.

The Gua Musang MP also indicated his disappointment with the exit of Bukit Gantang MP Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fusal and Bagan Serai MP Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali.

Syed Abu Hussin announced his exit on June 27, while Noor Azmi decided to leave on June 24.

“We don’t want to encourage this. The people expected 54 of us (referring to Umno MPs), and 54 of us should remain.

“They should voice the views of the people in these 54 constituencies. Sadly, if they have to leave, it is their responsibility, not ours.

“But we may even resort to talking to them later, in the future,” he added.

Razaleigh also said many grassroots members he met during his tour across the country had expressed their wish for a more transparent and open Umno.

The battle for the Umno presidency will see the Gua Musang MP going up against four other challengers, including Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin and former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, among others.

The Umno party election will take place this Saturday.

This is Tengku Razaleigh’s second stab at the party presidency, after his unsuccessful attempt against then-Umno president Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in 1987.