Jackson 5 patriarch Joe Jackson dies at 89

Joe Jackson poses on the red carpet as he arrives for the screening of the film ‘Sils Maria’ in competition at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 23, 2014. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, June 28 — Joe Jackson, the father of Michael Jackson who created the Jackson 5 music family with iron will, died yesterday, reports said. He was 89.

Entertainment sites TMZ and ET said that Jackson died yesterday morning in Los Angeles after a battle with cancer.

Representatives for family members did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but Jackson himself hinted at his impending death in a tweet two days ago.

“I have seen more sunsets than I have left to see. The sun rises when the time comes and whether you like it or not the sun sets when the time comes,” he wrote.

A strict disciplinarian father of 11 children, the steel worker in Gary, Indiana turned into one of music history’s most unlikely but most successful managers as he created The Jackson 5 from his family.

His most famous child, King of Pop Michael Jackson, would later break down in tears even as an adult when recalling his father beating him with his belt and, while publicly forgiving him, wrote him out of his will. — AFP