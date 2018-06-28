‘Warlord’ culture still ingrained in Umno, say supreme council candidates

Tengku Putra Haron Aminurrashid said the only way to curb warlord culture was to take immediate and stern action against those who condone such acts.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — Two Umno supreme council candidates have openly admitted that the party is still rife with the “warlord” culture of patronage and money politics.

Umno supreme council candidate Datuk Tengku Putra Haron Aminurrashid Tengku Hamid Jumat said the reason why the warlord culture cannot be eradicated was because the top echelon had become too comfortable with the mentality after being insulated for so long.

“If we look back two to three decades ago, 70 per cent of the party’s supreme leadership was the same people because they supported the warlords.

“Opening up the voting of G7 to 150,000 delegates nationwide will only spread corruption to these people rather than curbing the warlord culture,” he said during an Umno supreme council dialogue hosted by Astro Awani today.

In Umno, G7 is the term used by Umno members to refer to the seven members selected to represent their division at the annual Umno General Assembly.

“Handcuff them. Go to jail. We need to call the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to take action... not to sit and chat among ourselves.

“So many reports of money politics have been lodged in the past few weeks but no action has been taken at all,” he said.

He also expressed anger at the party’s disciplinary board for its lackadaisical approach towards money politics with calls going unanswered.

“Now is the time where the board’s office should be the busiest because such acts are rampant as people are campaigning. How long more do you want to wait?” he asked.

Umno supreme council candidate Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan, however, countered the warlord culture may not necessarily be a negative thing, as it could also mean that the leader has consolidated power for a long time in the context of productivity in his area.

“During the triennial party election, we can reduce the warlord culture but what we need now is to institutionalise the top leadership so that they are no longer insulated,” he said.