Mc-Ocean contributes RM111,000 to Tabung Harapan

Mc-Ocean Holdings Sdn Bhd founder Datuk Seri Pearson Chia Tian Chai presents a mock check to Seputeh MP Teresa Kok for Tabung Harapan Malaysia at the company’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur June 27, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — A direct selling company, Mc-Ocean Holdings Sdn Bhd, which deals in health products, has contributed RM111,000 to the Tabung Harapan Malaysia.

The contribution was presented by the company’s founder Datuk Seri Pearson Chia Tian Chai to Seputeh MP Teresa Kok, at the company’s headquarters here.

Chia said he welcomed the Finance Ministry’s initiative to launch the fund on May 30, as a new culture in fostering the spirit of cooperation among the people in the interests of the nation.

“This initiative is good because we want a culture where people can give and contribute and not just ask from the government. The country will be stronger and the unity will be more intact if we all play this role,” he told reporters at the presentation ceremony.

Founded in 2009, Mc-Ocean started its business by selling skincare products and health water machines, and it has now grown with a wide range of other health products.

The setting up of Tabung Harapan was announced by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on May 30 to enable Malaysians to contribute towards reducing the country’s debt which stands at RM1 trillion.

Contributions can be deposited into Maybank account number 566010626452, and collections for the fund will end on August 31. — Bernama