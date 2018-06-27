Septuagenarian killed in Taiping snatch theft incident

TAIPING, June 27 — A septuagenarian was killed when she lost control of her bicycle and fell by the roadside in a snatch theft incident at Jalan Walker, Pokok Assam near here yesterday.

Taiping district police chief ACP Mohamad Taib said in the 5.48pm incident, the 72-year-old woman was found unconscious by the roadside by members of the public before being sent to the Taiping Hospital.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital at 2am today, he said in a statement here today.

“Investigations found that two male suspects who were riding on a motorcycle were believed to have pulled the victim’s bicycle causing her to fall by the roadside,” he said adding that one of the suspects then fled the scene with the victim’s bicycle and the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code. — Bernama