Germany's Timo Werner reacts after missing a chance to score a goal against South Korea, June 27, 2018. ― Reuters pic

KAZAN, June 27 ― Reigning world champions Germany and South Korea were drawing 0-0 at halftime in their final Group F match today with neither team yet through to the knockout stage.

The Germans, who have not been eliminated in a World Cup first round in 80 years, had a scrappy first half and almost gifted Korea a goal when keeper Manuel Neuer spilled a free kick in the 19th minute but recovered to slap the ball away. ― Reuters