New Mazda CX-3 preview at 1Utama from today until Sunday

The new Mazda CX-3 is on preview for the first time in Malaysia at 1Utama Shopping Centre. ― Picture courtesy of Mazda

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 ― Here is a piece of exciting news for Mazda lovers ― the soon-to-be-launched new Mazda CX-3 is on preview at 1Utama Shopping Centre in Petaling Jaya. The preview location is at the Oval Concourse, and is open from 10am to 10pm. The preview will end this Sunday night.

Following its debut at the New York International Auto Show in March 2018, this will be the first time that the new Mazda-CX-3 will be displayed in Malaysia.

The new Mazda CX-3 is equipped with a 2.0 litre DOHC SKYACTIV-G engine developing 154 horsepower at 6,000 rpm, and 204 Nm of torque at 2,800 rpm. Drive is to the front wheels through a 6-speed SKYACTIV automatic transmission that features transmission lock-up form as low as 8 km/h, giving the CX-3 great fuel economy. The CX-3’s fuel consumption is rated at 6.1 litre per 100 kilometres, and the minimum recommended fuel grade is RON 95. Paddle shifters are the standard issue.

Suspension is Macpherson strut type at the front, with a torsion beam arrangement at the rear, while brakes are ventilated discs at the front and solid discs at the rear.

Perhaps the most important new feature is that the CX-3 is now available with GVC, Mazda’s proprietary “Jinba Ittai” feature. Jinba Ittai is a Japanese term for the Samurai’s ‘being-as-one’ with the steed ― however, the GVC feature in the CX-3 goes one step further, by ‘responding’ to the driver input around corners to help stabilise the vehicle and provide a more comfortable ride for driver and passenger.

Bookings for the Mazda CX-3 are open forthwith, based on an estimated price of RM121,134.00 for private ownership in Peninsula Malaysia, with zero GST.

There are other Mazda models on display as well, and all sign-ups will receive a sign-up gift, while everyone stands to win official Mazda merchandise by participating in an exciting game of “Goal!” during this world Cup Season.

More information can be obtained through Mazda Malaysia’s Facebook page.