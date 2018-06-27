Two Umno division chiefs in Negri Sembilan win uncontested

Negri Sembilan Umno liaison committee secretary Datuk Hasim Rusdi said they were Jelebu Umno division chief Datuk Jalaludin Alias and Datuk Mohd Isam Mohd Isa. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

SEREMBAN, June 27 — Two Umno division chiefs in Negri Sembilan have won uncontested for the party election which will be held this Saturday.

Negri Sembilan Umno liaison committee secretary Datuk Hasim Rusdi said they were Jelebu Umno division chief Datuk Jalaludin Alias who defended the post and Datuk Mohd Isam Mohd Isa who previously held the Tampin Umno division deputy chief post.

“The candidates won the posts unopposed and the official results will be known on June 30,” he told Bernama here today.

The other six divisions namely Seremban, Rasah, Kuala Pilah, Jempol, Port Dickson and Rembau will see a fight for the division chief posts.

Rembau Umno division chief Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan is among the division chiefs who will be defending the post and will face Datuk Mohamad Rais Zainuddin while Jempol Umno division chief Datuk Mohd Salim Sharif will be opposed by Datuk Lilah Yasin.

Port Dickson Umno division chief Tan Sri Isa Samad will not defend the post which will see a straight fight between Datuk Tun Hairudin Abu Bakar and Mohd Faizal Ramli. — Bernama