Belgian ex-‘Big Brother’ star charged over ATM blast

BRUSSELS, June 27 — A former Belgian reality TV star was charged today over a bomb attack on a cash dispenser in the town where she is a councillor in charge of children and animal welfare, prosecutors said.

Anick Berghmans and an unnamed man were arrested at her home over last week’s blast in the small town of Lommel, near the Dutch border, after investigators found a vehicle linked with the attack parked outside, hidden under a tarpaulin.

Berghmans, 38, achieved a measure of fame in the early 2000s with her appearance on the Flemish version of Big Brother, followed by a brief pop career, according to numerous local media reports.

The blast was the latest in a string of similar attacks on ATMs in Belgium’s northern Limbourg province, but prosecutors stressed that Berghmans was suspected only in connection with the Lommel incident.

Berghmans and the man appeared before a judge on Wednesday and were both charged with “theft with force, in an organised gang” before being freed on bail, Dorien Vanderheiden, the spokeswoman for Limbourg provincial prosecutors, told AFP.

The Lommel mayor has suspended Berghmans from her council duties. — AFP