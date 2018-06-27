Ku Li: Carry out post-mortem and fix Umno weaknesses ASAP

Tengku Razaleigh said the outcome of the post-mortem should also be disclosed to party members for them to know the real cause of the defeat. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, June 27 — Umno needs to hasten its post-mortem on the party’s defeat in the 14th general election so as to correct the weaknesses of the ‘sacred’ party of the Malays.

Gua Musang MP Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah said the outcome of the post-mortem should also be disclosed to party members for them to know the real cause of the defeat.

“I think Umno has not officially conducted a post-mortem and the party needs to carry it out soon for us (members) to know the reasons,” he said after attending an Aidilfitri Celebrations here today.

Tengku Razaleigh, who is also the Umno presidential candidate, said he was confident that the party would be restored soon if the new leadership did its best to look at the faults.

“We must not be arrogant and should immediately fix the weaknesses of our mistakes,” he said. — Bernama