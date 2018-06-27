After quitting Umno, grassroots demand Bukit Gantang MP vacate seat

Earlier this afternoon, Syed Abu Hussin announced his decision to resign from Umno to be an independent lawmaker effective Sunday. — Bernama pic

BUKIT GANTANG, June 27 — Hours after announcing his departure from the party, Bukit Gantang Umno wings are urging their former division chairman to step down as MP.

Its Youth chief Mohammad Sollehin Mohamad Tajie said Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fusal has the moral obligation to do the right thing.

“We will not set a timeframe for him to do so but if he refuses to do so, we believe the people will reject him in the next general election,” he said.

Speaking at a media conference here today, Sollehin said Syed Abu Hussin’s departure from the party would not weaken the party.

“Those who stayed back will help to rebuild the party to its glory days,” he added.

He said the three wings support Mohd Kamaruddin Abu Bakar to be the acting division chairman and would meet the latter soon.

Trong assemblyman Jamilah Zakaria, who was also present, denied she sought any post within Wanita Umno.

“Contrary to what my former division chairman said in his news conference this afternoon, I am not interested in holding any post in the party. I am still new in the wing as I just moved from Puteri,” she said.

“I want the division to be harmonious. I joined Umno to serve the people and not to grab positions,” she added.

Former division Pemuda chief Ahmad Kemel Mat Arshad said Syed Abu Hussin’s decision was a big betrayal to Bukit Gantang Umno.

“His decision (to leave) is more to safeguard his economic interests. He has a big business network that can pay up to RM1 million annual zakat,” he said.

“After losing the state and federal government, he leaves the ship that helped him,” he added.

Earlier this afternoon, Syed Abu Hussin announced his decision to resign from Umno to be an independent lawmaker effective Sunday.

He is the second Barisan Nasional (BN) MP to leave the coalition after Bagan Serai’s Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali who left BN on Sunday.

BN currently has 52 MPs.