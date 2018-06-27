DBKL: 2.5 million unsettled traffic compound payments as of May 31

A motorist inserts money into an automated parking fees machine at Jalan Kenanga, Kuala Lumpur, July 18, 2016. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — A total of 2.5 million Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) compound traffic notices issued have yet to be settled by traffic offenders as of May 31.

DBKL Corporate Planning Department director Fadzilah Abd Rashid encouraged those involved to pay their fines before the end of the discount period on June 30 to avoid being brought to court and blacklisted.

“Members of the public are urged to take advantage of the discount period announced at the end of last year by Kuala Lumpur Mayor Tan Sri Mhd Amin Nordin Abd Aziz,” she said in a statement today.

She said payments could be made at DBKL payment counters, branch offices, payment kiosks provided at DBKL Tower 1 and Tower 3 (Wawasan), as well as the Seputeh branch and at the Desa Rejang People’s Housing Project.

Payments can also be made at all post office counters, via online using the link www.myeg.com.my or the mobile application ‘DBKL Mobis’ that can be downloaded via ‘Google Play Store’ for Android users and the ‘App Store’ for users of the iOS operating system. — Bernama