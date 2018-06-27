The Apple Schoolwork app is now available for download

Teachers can better customise their teaching plans with the new app. — Picture courtesy of Apple

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — Announced during the launch of the new iPad 2018, Apple’s Schoolwork app is now available for download in the App store.

Schoolwork is a education-centric application that’s designed to help teachers take advantage of Apple’s iPad when guiding the young minds of our generation. Apple says that with this app, teachers can easily “create and send announcements and assignments with almost any type of content”. This ranges from things like PDFs and documents, to specific activities in apps.

What’s more, students can use Schoolwork to keep track of their homework which is always useful.

Schoolwork also gives works with popular education apps like Explain Everything, Tynker, GeoGebra and Kahoot! so it can give teachers even more tools using the iPad. The Schoolwork app also works alongside Apple’s Classroom app.

If it wasn’t clear that Apple wanted to push the iPad as an education tool, it certainly is clear now. These apps, combined with the brand new affordable iPad 2018 that has support for Apple Pencil definitely proves to be a killer pairing, but it remains to be seen how many schools in Malaysia actually start picking this up. — SoyaCincau