Donnie Yen has high hopes for new movie ‘Big Brother’

HONG KONG, June 27 — Martial arts actor Donnie Yen admitted that he has high hopes that his upcoming movie, Big Brother, will bring some positive energy to the society.

As reported on Oriental Daily, the actor, who appeared at the press conference of the said movie alongside co-stars Joe Chen, Yu Kang, Bruce Tong, and director Kam Ka Wai recently, shared that he hopes to use the little influence he has to motivate young people through the story.

“As a father, I also faced a lot of issues regarding my children’s education, which is why I decided to make a movie that could talk about education, while bringing positive energy and entertainment at the same time,” he said.

In the movie, Yen plays the role of a new teacher who finds himself facing many issues as he begins his job — from the risk of his school shutting down, to poor performing students.

“As a father, I learn every day to be a good teacher to my kids. I understand the stress students face every day. I really expressed my real experience in the movie,” he added.

As for school violence, Yen shared that he is no stranger to bullying and discrimination, being a minority in a school in the United States.

“I would encounter bullies every day. Luckily, I have started learning kung fu at the time, and Bruce Lee was very popular. I dressed like Bruce Lee to school every day. The kids know that I am good at martial arts, so they didn’t do anything to me,” he said.

Big Brother is scheduled for release this August. — CinemaOnline