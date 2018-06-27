Tony Leung will be temporarily managed by Carina Lau

Tony Leung’s schedule will be handled by his wife, actress Carina Lau, for the time being. — Handout via CinemaOnline

HONG KONG, June 27 — Hong Kong star Tony Leung (Chiu Wai) recently confirmed news that he has parted ways with Wong Kar-wai’s Jet Tone Films.

As reported on Mingpao, the actor revealed to the media recently that his contract with the company has now expired after over 20 years of cooperation, and that he will be temporarily managed by his wife, actress Carina Lau.

When asked about it, Lau shared that she is only lending her husband a helping hand before he finds himself a new manager.

“I will let Tony speak for himself and respect his decision,” said the actress, when asked why the actor will no longer be managed by Jet Tone.

At the same time, Lau assured that she is capable of taking care of Leung’s schedule for now, saying that her company has its own management department.

Leung will be seen next in action movie Europe Raiders, produced by Jet Tone, as well as the upcoming Philip Yung movie, Theory of Ambitions. — CinemaOnline