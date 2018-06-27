‘Bad Genius’ is getting the Bollywood treatment

We wonder who will be the perfect Bollywood cast for ‘Bad Genius’? — CinemaOnline

BANGKOK, June 27 — Just when we thought the hype may finally be dying down for the hit Thai heist thriller Bad Genius, we were proven wrong yet again!

The film is now gearing up for a Hindi remake, only slightly over a year since its release, according to CNN-News18.

Dubbed as “one of the hottest remake properties globally”, the film centres on a savvy scheme by a group of high school students to cheat on their SATs and score excellent scores to get into prestigious universities.

Reliance Entertainment and Friday Filmworks’ Plan C Studios, along with Azure Entertainment, are teaming up for the remake project.

Writer, producer and director Neeraj Pandey will be a part of it as well.

“We are looking forward to the re-imagination of the film as per Indian sensibilities and hope our audiences like it,” said Shibasish Sarkar of the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Entertainment, adding that he hopes the Hindi version will be as loved as the original.

Bad Genius earned the title of the highest-grossing local film of the year, earning US$3 million (RM12 million) in Thailand and another US$40 million in China. It was also the top Thai movie in Malaysia and Cambodia last year.

Since its release in May 2017, Bad Genius has enjoyed not only local and international success; it also received critical acclaim and won a record-breaking twelve categories at Thailand’s Suphannahong National Film Awards and several more at international film festivals too. — CinemaOnline