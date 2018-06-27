‘Essential’ Prince catalogue titles to be re-released this year

Musician Prince performs for members of the news media in Miami Beach, Florida, February 1, 2007. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, June 27 — The Prince Estate and Sony Music Entertainment have just announced a new distribution deal that will see 19 Prince catalogue titles released before the year is out.

The deal covers 35 album titles, all of which were released between 1978 and 2015.

Of those, 19 titles will be re-released worldwide before year-end on Sony’s Legacy Recordings.

These titles were originally released between 1995-2010 and include The Gold Experience (1995), Emancipation (1996), Rave Un2 The Joy Fantastic (1999), The Rainbow Children (2001) and 3121 (2006), as well as titles originally distributed by Sony including Musicology (2004) and Planet Earth (2007).

Other post-1995 materials included in the agreement and likely destined for later release include singles, b-sides, remixes, non-album tracks, live recordings and music videos.

Beginning in 2021, 12 Prince non-soundtrack catalogue albums from the 1978-1996 era will be added to the deal for distribution in the US.

They included renowned LPs Prince (1979), Dirty Mind (1980), Controversy (1981), 1999 (1982), Around the World in A Day (1985), Sign ‘O’ The Times (1987), Lovesexy (1988), Diamonds and Pearls (1991) and [Love Symbol] (1992), plus singles including 1999, Little Red Corvette, I Wanna Be Your Lover and Raspberry Beret.

Earlier this month, the Prince Estate announced another deal to release more of Prince’s music: On September 21, Warner Bros Records is to release Piano & A Microphone 1983, featuring nine tracks that the artist recorded at his home studio in 1983. That album is available to pre-order in a deluxe edition; find links at lnk.to/PrincePAAM. — AFP-Relaxnews