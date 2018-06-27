Ka Siong slams Dr M for retaining pro-Bumiputera policies

Wee said this was another strong indication of the comeback of Mahathirism and a failure to rid Malaysia of racial politics. — Picture Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — MCA deputy president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong accused today Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad of trying to spark racial tension by claiming that the Chinese were wealthy.

In a press statement, Wee said Dr Mahathir had “unfairly claimed” that the Malaysian Chinese students he met during a recent visit to the United Kingdom could be there because their parents were affluent enough to afford it.

“And by adding that the Chinese are ‘largely in business’, he maintained that more scholarships need to be handed out to Malays. These baseless words of our prime minister have sent sparks of enmity towards the Chinese community,” Wee said.

“Wealth has nothing to do with skin colour, religion or gender. If the government really wants to tackle poverty, actions taken need to be directed towards the poor and not distort socioeconomic issues into a topic laced with racial intonation.

“It is likely that Dr Mahathir’s words are positioned deliberately to test the waters, to gauge whether it is feasible to implement a political economy model similar to the one he introduced 22 years ago,” he added.

Yesterday, Singapore’s Channel NewsAsia reported Dr Mahathir as confirming that Malaysia’s pro-Bumiputera affirmative action policy will continue, claiming it was to avoid conflict between the Malays and “richer” ethnic groups like the Chinese.

He reportedly claimed that since the Chinese were mainly in business, they had the opportunity to “make tonnes of money”, while the Malays were largely civil servants and wage earners who had a hard time sending their children for tertiary education.

Wee, the number two in Barisan Nasional’s (BN) largest Chinese party, said this was another strong indication of the comeback of Mahathirism and a failure to rid Malaysia of racial politics.

Wee also alleged that whenever Dr Mahathir said that “the Chinese are rich”, he was attempting to segregate Malaysians.

The Ayer Hitam MP also claimed that Dr Mahathir had, during his first tenure as prime minister under BN then from 1981-2003, exercised similar race-oriented policies.

“The prime minister would not ease up on reinforcing the fallacious stereotype that ‘the Chinese are the wealthy ones’ in order to rationalise the neglect of the interests of Malaysian Chinese.

“Dr Mahathir repeatedly claims that these pro-Bumiputera policies aim to eradicate racial animosities, but the fact remains that the outcomes have shown exactly to be the opposite,” Wee said.

He also pointed out that the majority of the six million Malaysian Chinese in 2018 were working class, not dissimilar from how most Bumiputeras are wage-earners.

The Chinese, he said, mostly depended on frugality, hard work and self-reliance in an attempt to accumulate wealth.

“More importantly, the Chinese value education above all else; they will strive to give the best education to their children regardless of how little money they might have,” he said.