Negri Sembilan starts food bank for homeless, needy

SEREMBAN, June 27 — The Negri Sembilan government has started a ‘Food Bank’ to help provide food for the less fortunate people, including the homeless in the state.

Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun said the initiative, scheduled to be launched at about 10.30pm tonight, would be led by the state’s Women’s Affairs, Family and Welfare Committee chairman, Nicole Tan Lee Koon along with Welfare Department officials,” he told reporters after chairing the Exco meeting here today.

“At the Food Bank we will not only provide food but also clothing and other personal care items to the identified target group and initially we’ll start in Seremban before expanding to other areas. Tonight, we have identified 36 individuals who will be provided aid from the Food Bank.

Aminuddin said the initiative was carried out with the cooperation of Hotel Royale Chulan, Klana Resort Seremban, NSK and Royale Sungai Ujong Club.

He said the effort was one of the initiatives of the state government in helping the less fortunate.

“They are part of us and have to be given priority. For a start, we will conduct the Food Bank every Wednesday,” he said. — Bernama